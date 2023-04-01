Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $67.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

HGV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $44.43 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Featured Articles

