Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 173,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $140.87 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.