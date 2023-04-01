Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.73.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $140.87 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.19.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.
Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.
