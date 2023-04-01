HMS Capital Management LLC Purchases 439 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,135.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $403.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

