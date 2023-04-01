Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $42.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of HSON opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

In other Hudson Global news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $25,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 267,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,196.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,509 shares of company stock valued at $265,180. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 15.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

