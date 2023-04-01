IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

IceCure Medical Stock Down 1.7 %

ICCM stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.58. IceCure Medical has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IceCure Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical during the second quarter worth $78,000.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

