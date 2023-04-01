IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) EVP Nadine Shea Sells 1,296 Shares of Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $43,778.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IDT Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IDT opened at $34.08 on Friday. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Get IDT alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in IDT by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About IDT

Several brokerages have commented on IDT. TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.