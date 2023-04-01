IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.00

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.98 ($0.20), with a volume of 433836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.38 ($0.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on IGas Energy from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get IGas Energy alerts:

IGas Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £20.03 million, a PE ratio of 82.89 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.57.

IGas Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.