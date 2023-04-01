IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Update

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,400 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,634.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IMCD in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

IMDZF opened at $159.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.32. IMCD has a 1 year low of $114.14 and a 1 year high of $177.44.

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

