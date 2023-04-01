IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on IN8bio in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

IN8bio Price Performance

INAB opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.22. IN8bio has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IN8bio Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IN8bio by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IN8bio by 53.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 58,833 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

