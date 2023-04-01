Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Buys 3,910 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,901.90 ($24,452.51).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

On Tuesday, March 7th, Stuart Lorimer bought 28 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 540 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($185.77).

A.G. BARR Trading Up 0.6 %

LON BAG opened at GBX 504 ($6.19) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 539.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 509.22. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 426.50 ($5.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 595.82 ($7.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £564.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1,680.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.96%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is 4,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.