Insider Buying: Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) Insider Purchases £28,792 in Stock

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI – Get Rating) insider Louise Bonham acquired 48,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £28,792 ($35,375.35).

Miton UK MicroCap Trust Stock Performance

Miton UK MicroCap Trust stock opened at GBX 58.20 ($0.72) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.79. The stock has a market cap of £55.08 million and a P/E ratio of -187.74. Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.60 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.08).

About Miton UK MicroCap Trust

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

