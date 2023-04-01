Insider Buying: Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) CEO Purchases $504,800.80 in Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) CEO Ron Coughlin bought 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Petco Health and Wellness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,214,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,878,000 after acquiring an additional 320,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,880,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after buying an additional 257,777 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,515,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 956,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after purchasing an additional 733,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

