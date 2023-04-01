Insider Buying: Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) CEO Purchases $504,800.80 in Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) CEO Ron Coughlin bought 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $22.75.
A number of equities analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
