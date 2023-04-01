Insider Buying: Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Buys £1,088,700 in Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Paul McGlone bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 573 ($7.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,088,700 ($1,337,633.62).

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

LON SEE opened at GBX 5.70 ($0.07) on Friday. Seeing Machines Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 8.30 ($0.10). The stock has a market cap of £237.12 million, a P/E ratio of -593.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.