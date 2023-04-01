Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Director Sells $443,000.00 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,019.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
AGIO opened at $22.97 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.
