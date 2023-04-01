Insider Selling: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,859,402.00 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 60,964 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,859,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,126,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,353,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Morningside Venture Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 29,048 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $884,511.60.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Morningside Venture Investment sold 63,448 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $2,024,625.68.

On Thursday, March 16th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 9,122 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $296,921.10.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 70,714 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $2,442,461.56.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,687,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.9 %

AMLX stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of -0.63. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,284,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,925,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $51,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMLX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

