Insider Selling: Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CMO Sells $315,067.80 in Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $315,067.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Romanko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $205.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.68 and its 200-day moving average is $173.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $212.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. William Blair started coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Five Below by 3,530.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

