Insider Selling: ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) EVP Sells $1,986,760.82 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 97,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $1,986,760.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ForgeRock Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE FORG opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,665,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $2,432,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

