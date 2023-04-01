Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,054,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,439,007.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Legacy Housing Stock Performance
NASDAQ LEGH opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
Further Reading
