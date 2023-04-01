Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,054,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,439,007.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

About Legacy Housing

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.