Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells 1,601,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89.

On Thursday, March 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $123,322,669.32.

On Tuesday, March 21st, S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $84,381,204.54.

On Wednesday, March 15th, S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72.

On Monday, March 13th, S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total transaction of $50,902,838.82.

On Friday, March 10th, S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $83,317,703.70.

On Monday, March 6th, S Robson Walton sold 764,902 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $107,583,466.30.

On Friday, March 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $162,367,743.44.

On Wednesday, March 1st, S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $4,613,633.20.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.62. The company has a market cap of $397.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

