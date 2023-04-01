Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $141.45

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $141.45 and last traded at $140.85, with a volume of 62678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.91 and a 200 day moving average of $107.28.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,511,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,219,524.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,099,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,681,000 after buying an additional 556,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,233,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,155,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 846,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

