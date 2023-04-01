Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Thad Jampol Sells 15,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $647,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,616,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Wednesday, March 29th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $220,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $146,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Thad Jampol sold 13,903 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $349,799.48.

Intapp Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $45.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Intapp by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.