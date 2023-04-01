Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.