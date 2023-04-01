Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Update

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,887,700 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 1,419,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,348.4 days.

OTCMKTS:IVSBF opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. Investor AB has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $23.34.

Investor AB is an investment company, which engages in long-term investment perspective. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries, and Investments in EQT. The Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

