IonQ’s (IONQ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

NYSE IONQ opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after buying an additional 160,077 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth about $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

