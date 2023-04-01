IonQ’s (IONQ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
IonQ Trading Up 21.1 %
NYSE IONQ opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
