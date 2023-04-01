Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,362,363 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 1,957,754 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,096. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,873,000 after purchasing an additional 167,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,665,000 after purchasing an additional 567,365 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,914,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,991,000 after purchasing an additional 435,063 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 330,975 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

