iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IVV stock opened at $411.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

