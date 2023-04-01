iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The company has a market capitalization of $309.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

