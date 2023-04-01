iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Teramo Advisors LLC

Teramo Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 13.5% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Teramo Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.35 and a 200-day moving average of $392.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

