iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1,135.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $411.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.09. The company has a market cap of $309.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

