iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $411.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

