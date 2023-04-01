iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $250.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.59. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

