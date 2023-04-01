iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Increased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 71,825.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after buying an additional 1,478,257 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,630,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after purchasing an additional 266,599 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,462.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 204,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 203,604 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.37 and its 200-day moving average is $142.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

