iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Position Lessened by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,128 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 144,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 68,598 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

