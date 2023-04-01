Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 56.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Insider Activity

Newmont Price Performance

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -296.29%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.