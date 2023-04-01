Jackson Square Capital LLC Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.0 %

SPGI stock opened at $344.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.13 and its 200 day moving average is $339.99. The stock has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.