Jackson Square Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $285.81 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.93. The company has a market cap of $180.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

