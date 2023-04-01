Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 72 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

NYSE:ITW opened at $243.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

