Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

