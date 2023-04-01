James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.25

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of James Halstead stock opened at GBX 183 ($2.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.77. James Halstead has a 52-week low of GBX 165.55 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 254 ($3.12). The stock has a market cap of £762.63 million, a PE ratio of 2,033.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, insider Anthony Wild sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.25), for a total value of £11,419.20 ($14,030.22). Company insiders own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. It serves healthcare, education, offices, retail, sports, and leisure facilities.

