Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on April 6th

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.25. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $59.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

