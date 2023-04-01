Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

JSMD opened at $56.16 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $62.82. The company has a market cap of $188.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSMD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

