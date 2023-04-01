JB Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. B. Riley cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $100.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.87.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.