JB Capital LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $204.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.79. The stock has a market cap of $279.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

