JB Capital LLC Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $447.36 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $428.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.33.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

