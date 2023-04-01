Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $320.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $292.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s FY2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.56 EPS.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $274.10.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $285.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.87. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $285.68.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

