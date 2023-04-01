Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.7 %

LULU opened at $364.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.88. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $824,128,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Articles

