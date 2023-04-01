JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BRZE. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. Braze has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Braze by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Braze by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Braze by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 148,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

