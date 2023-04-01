Jo Hallas Sells 69,194 Shares of Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Stock

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) insider Jo Hallas sold 69,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.95), for a total transaction of £166,065.60 ($204,036.86).

Shares of Tyman stock opened at GBX 240.50 ($2.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Tyman plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.40 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 336.50 ($4.13). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 251.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 228.84. The company has a market cap of £472.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,002.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,833.33%.

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

