JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,948 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.
JOANN Stock Performance
Shares of JOANN stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.38. JOANN has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JOAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of JOANN in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.
Institutional Trading of JOANN
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOANN (JOAN)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.