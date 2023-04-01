JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,948 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

JOANN Stock Performance

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.38. JOANN has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

Get JOANN alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JOAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of JOANN in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Institutional Trading of JOANN

JOANN Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.