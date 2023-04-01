John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Acquires £3,133.65 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WGGet Rating) insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £3,133.65 ($3,850.17).

John Wood Group Price Performance

WG stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.46) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,871.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 175.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.78. John Wood Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 102.05 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 255 ($3.13).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WG shares. Barclays increased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.33) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut John Wood Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 237 ($2.91) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.03) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.91) to GBX 217 ($2.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 209.80 ($2.58).

About John Wood Group

(Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.