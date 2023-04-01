John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Acquires £3,133.65 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £3,133.65 ($3,850.17).

WG stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.46) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,871.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 175.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.78. John Wood Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 102.05 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 255 ($3.13).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WG shares. Barclays increased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.33) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut John Wood Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 237 ($2.91) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.03) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.91) to GBX 217 ($2.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 209.80 ($2.58).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

